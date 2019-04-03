KIDNAP SUSPECT PLEADS NOT GUILTY

A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he attempted to abduct a 14-year-old girl in Morningside last month.

The public defender representing 22-year-old Michael Marshall-Limoges filed a not gulity plea to the charges, which include 3rd Degree Kidnapping, enticing a minor, felony assault, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

Police say Marshall-Limoges allegedly was driving in his vehicle following two juveniles who were walking home.

They say Marshall-Limoges grabbed the 14 year old female and put her into his car.

The girl resisted and was able to escape.

A witness provided a partial license plate number and vehicle description which led police to determine the identity of the suspect.

Trial has been set for June 25th.

Marshall-Limoges is being held in the Woodbury County jail on $50,000 bond.