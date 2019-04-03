Former Big Leaguer, Taylor Jordan, Back in an X’s Uniform

SIOUX CITY, IA – The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the club has re-signed RHP Taylor Jordan to a 2019 American Association contract. The 2019 season will mark Jordan’s 10th season in professional baseball.

Jordan was outstanding for the Explorers starting rotation during the 2018 season. In 15 starts for the X’s, he compiled a 10-2 record and an ERA of 3.29 over 95.2 innings. He averaged 6.1 innings per start and out of those 15 starts made he put together eight quality starts. Jordan was masterful at limiting base runners as his WHIP came in at 1.202, and even better rarely issued a free pass with a BB/9 of 1.9, while producing a K/9 of 6.9 which was right in line with his career averages. Jordan’s best start of the season came on June 21st against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. In game one of a doubleheader, Jordan went the distance going 8 full innings. But he was the definition of dominant that day. He was so dominant in fact he was tossing a perfect game through six innings of play. It took Jordan only 76 pitches to get through the 8 frames, tossing 65 of them for strikes. In the end he would pick up his fifth win of the season, while allowing just three hits, one run, and striking out four.

Jordan then signed with the Fubon Guardians of the Chinese Professional Baseball League on August 8th, 2018. He would begin his tenure there with their farm team in which he made one start, tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing only four hits. He would be called up to the top club on August 25th and make seven appearances, six starts with the team. He would go 2-5 with a 5.97 ERA in 37.2 innings while striking out 31 and walking only 7.

Jordan was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 9th round of the 2009 draft; he was selected three spots in front of Brock Holt and was in the same draft class where the Washington Nationals selected Stephen Strasburg first overall. Jordan was drafted out of Brevard Community College which now happens to be Eastern Florida State College, the alumnus of San Francisco Giants and three time World Series Champion Manager, Bruce Bochy.

Jordan would bounce between Low A and A ball for a couple of seasons before he broke out in 2013. That season he shot through the Nats’ organization ranks. Between High A Potomac and AA Harrisburg he made 14 starts going 9-1 with an ERA of 1.00. Those impressive numbers earned him a promotion straight past AAA and on to the big leagues. Jordan made his first start in the show on June 29th, 2013 taking a loss on the road against the New York Mets as he went 4.1 innings, allowing only 1 earned run on 5 hits. That season for Washington, Jordan would make 9 starts going 1-3 with a 3.66 ERA over 51.2 innings. He also owned a 57.8% ground ball rate, to go along with a 5.1 K/9 and a fantastic 1.9 BB/9.

Jordan began the 2014 season in the Washington Nationals starting rotation; he would make five starts, compile an 0-3 record and a 5.61 ERA. Jordan’s infamous claim to fame is being the man on the mound when future hall of famer, Albert Pujols, clubbed his 500th career home run. And perhaps that dinger could be viewed as surprising seeing as Jordan only allowed a total of six home runs during his time in the majors. Jordan’s 2014 season would end abruptly though due to an elbow injury.

The 2015 season began with Jordan a part of the Syracuse Chiefs (Now Syracuse Mets), the AAA affiliate of the Washington Nationals. He would once again work himself up to the big league club, where he would make four appearances, one start and 3 trips out of the bullpen. In 17 big league innings, Jordan went 0-2 with a 5.29 ERA. His final appearance came on July 18th, 2015 against the Los Angeles Dodgers as he worked three innings of relief, finishing off the appearance by striking out Howie Kendrick looking.

Jordan began the 2016 season with the AAA Syracuse Chiefs, and seemed to be once again making his candidacy for another shot in DC. In three starts he had a 1.72 ERA in 15.2 innings. But his promising season was derailed by Tommy John Surgery. The injury cost him the rest of the 2016 season and all of the 2017 season. In fact it was the second Tommy John surgery of Jordan’s career as he also went through the procedure during the 2011 season while pitching for Low A Hagerstown and was able to make a full recovery.

During the 2012 season Jordan was the 20th ranked prospect within the Washington Nationals organization, included in that top 20 are current big leaguers like Anthony Rendon, Lucas Giolito and Robbie Ray.

With the signing of Jordan, the Explorers now have 17 players (10 pitchers, 7 position players) signed to 2019 American Association contracts.