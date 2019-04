ANNUAL SIOUXLAND GARDEN SHOW SETS UP FOR THIS WEEKEND

SIOUXLAND IS FINALLY STARTING TO TURN GREEN, WHICH MEANS IT’S TIME FOR THE ANNUAL GARDEN SHOW SPONSORED BY IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION.

DIRECTOR MOLLY HEWITT SAYS BUGS ARE A NEW PART OF THIS YEAR’S SHOW:

BUT THE MAIN FOCUS IS OF COURSE ON YOUR GARDEN AND PLANTING AND TIPS FROM TWO DOZEN SPEAKERS ON HOW TO TAKE CARE OF EVERYTHING YOU’RE GROWING:

THE SIOUXLAND GARDEN SHOW TAKES PLACE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY AT THE DELTA HOTEL CENTER IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

CHILDREN 12 AND UNDER ARE ADMITTED FREE.