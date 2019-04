AIR MUSEUM TO HOST FLY IN PANCAKE BREAKFAST

YOU CAN EAT PANCAKES, ENJOY A CAR SHOW AND LEARN ABOUT SIOUX CITY’S AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION HISTORY THIS SATURDAY MORNING.

DIRECTOR LARRY FINLEY SAYS IT’S PART OF A FUNDRAISER FOR THE MIDAMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION LOCATED NEAR SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT:

MERCY ONE’S HELICOPTER IS PLANNED AS WELL AS THE 185TH AIR GUARD FIRE DEPARTMENT.

YOU MAY ALSO CHECK OUT THE MUSEUM EXHIBITS AND WATCH SOME OF THEIR VIDEOS:

SOME ATTENDING WILL BE FLYING IN TO THE EVENT AND MAKE PARK AT HAWTHORNE AND ONE VISION AVIATION.

SHUTTLE TRANSPORTATION TO THE EVENT WILL BE PROVIDED FROM THOSE LOCATIONS.

THE EVENT TAKES PLACE FROM 8AM UNTIL NOON AT 2600 EXPEDITION COURT, JUST OFF HARBOR DRIVE.