U.S.S. SIOUX CITY TO CONDUCT CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

The U.S.S. Sioux City will have a new commander this weekend.

A change of command ceremony will take place at the Naval Station in Mayport, Florida Friday morning.

The current Commander, Randy Malone, will relinquish command of the Sioux City Blue Crew to Commander Chavius Lewis.

Malone has been the ship’s captain since it was commissioned last November at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

The ceremony will take place at 10am Friday morning on board the Littoral Combat Ship.