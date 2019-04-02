OLSON’S ATTORNEYS REQUEST CHANGE OF VENUE FOR NEW TRIAL

The attorneys for the suspect charged in the 2017 death of a Bancroft, Nebraska man want to move his new trial out of Cuming County.

Derek Olson is charged with murder in the March 11th, 2017 death of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock.

A mistrial in his first trial was declared March 26th with the new trial tentatively set for May 6th.

Olson’s attorneys have now filed to have that trial moved to another Nebraska county, stating that media coverage of the case has tainted the pool of potential jurors from Cuming County.

A judge will rule in the future on the change of venue request.