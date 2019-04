Iowa 4th District Congressman Steve King will be in Le Mars this weekend to hold a town hall meeting.

King will speak this Saturday, April 6th at the Plymouth County Historical Museum, located in Le Mars at 335 1st Avenue SW.

The public is welcome at the event which will run from 3pm until 4pm.

Attendees should come in through the South doors of the complex.

The Plymouth County town hall will be the eighth of the 39 scheduled town halls King is holding in the district this year.