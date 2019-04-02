GRASSLEY SAYS U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATS ARE BLOCKING MIDWEST FLOOD RELIEF DOLLARS

Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is criticizing Democrats in the U.S. Senate who have who blocked consideration of a disaster relief package that included money for flood recovery in Iowa and the Midwest.

Grassley says he’s “disappointed” in his colleagues, especially those who are running for president “who decry Washington political games.”

OC…….. “disaster relief” :18

The appropriations bill would have put 13-point-five billion dollars toward disaster relief, but Democrats opposed it, saying not enough money was being devoted to helping Puerto Rico.

That island nation was hit by two hurricanes in 2017 and is still in the process of rebuilding.

OC……….”exactly that” :13

Damage from flooding this spring in Iowa is estimated near one-point-six billion dollars.

The vote for the disaster relief funding needed 60 votes to overcome a Democratic filibuster and failed with a tally of 49-to-44.

OC……….”motion to reconsider” :12

It’s unclear when the disaster relief package will next come up for a vote.

—————————–