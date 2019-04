WILMES FAMILY CELEBRATE LIFE THANKS TO ORGAN DONATION

APRIL IS NATIONAL DONATE LIFE MONTH TO INSPIRE PEOPLE TO BECOME ORGAN DONORS.

THE WILMES FAMILY IS IS A LOCAL EXAMPLE OF HOW SOMEONE MAKING THE CHOICE TO DONATE THEIR ORGANS RESULTS IN OTHER LIVES BEING SAVED.

MIKE WILMES DAUGHTER MARIA RECEIVED A HEART AND LUNG TRANSPLANT ON DECEMBER 5TH OF 2017:

MARIA WAS PLACED ON A TRANSPLANT LIST AND HER FAMILY RECEIVED A CALL THAT A DONOR MATCH WAS AVAILABLE ON DECEMBER 4TH OF 2017.

ONE DAY LATER MARIA WENT INTO SURGERY.

TODAY SHE IS A JUNIOR AT BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL AND ABLE TO DO THINGS SHE COULD NEVER DO GROWING UP:

MARIA AND HER FAMILY HAVE JUST STARTED THE PROCESS OF CONNECTING WITH THE FAMILY OF HER HEART AND LUNG DONOR:

SEVENTY-THREE PER CENT OF ADULTS IN IOWA ARE REGISTERED ORGAN DONORS.

YOU MAY BECOME AN ORGAN DONOR BY REGISTERING ONLINE AT IOWA DONOR NETWORK DOT ORG.