SUSPECT INDICTED IN YANKTON WOMAN’S DEATH

A Yankton County Grand Jury has indicted 45-year-old Stephen Falkenberg on one count of 2nd Degree Murder and one count of 1st degree Manslaughter, punishable by up to life imprisonment.

The Yankton man is charged in the March 1st death of 46-year old Tamara LaFramboise of Yankton.

La Framboise’s dismembered body was discovered in Menominee County, Michigan on March 16th.

Court documents state Falkenberg told his sister he had an argument with LaFramboise at her Yankton apartment and that he pushed her, she hit her head and died.