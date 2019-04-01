RELEASES FROM GAVINS POINT DAM TO INCREASE ALL WEEK

As Missouri River reservoirs continue to rise due to snow melt run off, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is again increasing flows from Gavins Point Dam into the river.

John Remus, Chief of the Water Management Office in Omaha, says two of the big reservoirs are rising into their flood pools:

OC……in the basin :18

Remus says flows from Gavins Point Dam in Yankton will be increasing all week.

That started Sunday with a boost to 39,000 cubic feet per second:

OC…….55k cubic feet per second :17

Remus says they are increasing releases now in an effort to avoid more damaging flows later on:

OC…..the basin :21

Remus says the mountain snow pack is still increasing and normally melts and runs off in May and June.

Thanks to Jerry Oster WNAX