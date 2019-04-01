HICKMAN TO KEYNOTE ANNUAL BISHOP’S DINNER EVENT

The Catholic School Foundation of the Diocese of Sioux City says Ennie Hickman will be the keynote speaker for the 23rd Annual Bishop’s Dinner for Catholic Schools.

The event will take place Sunday, September 22nd at the Delta Hotels Center.

The theme for this year’s dinner is “Set Your Faith on Fire!”

Hickman has been one of the most sought-after ministry leaders in America and his simple approach to Christian living has helped transform the lives of thousands.

The Bishop’s Dinner is the single largest fundraiser for the 16 Catholic school systems in Northwest Iowa and 100% of the proceeds from the dinner are distributed back to the schools.

Tickets to the dinner go on sale August 1st through the Diocese of Sioux City.

They may be purchased at www.scdiocese.org or by calling the Diocese of Sioux City at 712-255-7933.