FEMA REPS GOING DOOR TO DOOR CHECKING SIOUX CITY/MOVILLE WATER DAMAGE

REPRESENTATIVES FROM FEMA ARRIVED IN WOODBURY COUNTY LAST FRIDAY TO BEGIN ASSESSING RESIDENTIAL FLOOD DAMAGE.

REBECCA SOCKNAT OF WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES SAYS THEY WERE IN HORNICK THROUGH THE WEEKEND AND NOW ARE CHECKING HOMES DAMAGED BY WATER THROUGHOUT SIOUX CITY:

THEY BEGAN IN THE INDIAN HILLS AREA MONDAY AND WILL ALSO BE IN MORNINGSIDE.

ANOTHER TEAM WILL GO DOOR TO DOOR IN MOVILLE BEGINNING TUESDAY.

KEVIN WALLACE IS THE REGIONAL FEMA COORDINATOR AND SAYS REPRESENTATIVES WILL BE ABLE TO HELP RESIDENTS IN APPLYING FOR INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE:

THE MAXIMUM AWARD IS $34,900 PER RESIDENCE.

THE TEAM WILL ALSO BE AT THE SECURITY INSTITUTE ON THE WESTERN IOWA TECH CAMPUS .

THE FEMA PEOPLE WILL BE WEARING A SHIRT OR VEST THAT SAYS FEMA ON IT.

THEY WILL NOT ASK YOU FOR ANY MONEY AND WILL NOT NEED TO GO INTO YOUR HOME.

NO APPOINTMENT IS NECESSARY BUT RESIDENTS MUST REGISTER WITHIN 30 DAYS TO BE ELIGIBLE.

YOU MAY ALSO CALL 1-800-621-FEMA TO REGISTER OR GO ONLINE TO DISASTER ASSISTANCE DOT GOV.