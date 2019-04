APRIL IS DONATE LIFE MONTH TO INSPIRE ORGAN DONATION EFFORT

APRIL IS NATIONAL DONATE LIFE MONTH TO INSPIRE PEOPLE TO BECOME ORGAN DONORS.

MERCY ONE HOSPITAL OF SIOUX CITY JOINED THE IOWA DONOR NETWORK MONDAY IN A “DONATE LIFE” FLAG RAISING CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE DONOR FAMILIES AND TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS.

JOHN JORGENSEN IS THE DONATION SERVICES COORDINATOR OF THE IOWA DONOR NETWORK:

OC………..TISSUE DONATION. ;06

IT’S SIMPLE TO BECOME AN ORGAN DONOR WITH MANY IOWANS DOING THAT WHEN THEY RENEW OR OBTAIN THEIR DRIVERS LICENSE:

OC……….REGISTRATION PAGE. :11

SEVENTY-THREE PER CENT OF ADULTS IN IOWA ARE REGISTERED ORGAN DONORS…AROUND ONE-POINT EIGHT MILLION PEOPLE.