27 FLAGS SITE CERTIFIED AS SHOVEL READY BY STATE OF IOWA

The land formerly used as the 27 Flags golf course site in the Southbridge Business Park in Sioux City is the latest area to achieve certification through the Iowa Certified Site Program.

Iowa Finance Authority director Debi Durham made the announcement at City Hall Monday and says the state will help Sioux City in attracting a manufacturing company to locate there and create new local jobs:

Mayor Bob Scott says the 120 acre shovel-ready site is ready for someone to build on it:

The 27 Flags property is near the newest water treatment plant and has access to Interstate 29 and a drop and pull rail yard served by Union Pacific Railroad.

It’s Sioux City’s second certified site, following the 250-acre Bridgeport West Industrial Park that was certified by an earlier process and later sold to Seaboard Triumph Foods.

This site is the 25th in the state to be designated as project-ready for industrial development.