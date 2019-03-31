NEW TRIAL DATE SET FOR CAMARGO-FLORES

A Dakota City, Nebraska woman charged in the fatal stabbing of a Sioux City woman last April has a new trial date.

The trial of 21-year-old Melissa Camargo-Flores is now set for October 22nd.

Camargo-Flores has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the April 8th killing of 24-year-old Kenia Alvarez-Flores in Sioux City.

Court documents say Camargo-Flores admitted stabbing Alvarez-Flores.

Camargo-Flores told investigators she’d been involved in a relationship with the victim’s boyfriend.

The two women are not related.