MURDER SUSPECT FROM SIOUX CITY ARRESTED IN CALIFORNIA

A Sioux City man suspected of a double-homicide in Douglas, Nebraska on March 23rd has been taken into custody in California.

36-year-old Brindar Jangir of Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested on Saturday afternoon by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in California.

Jangir was in Mexico and attempting to regain entry into the United States on foot.

He was arrested without incident at a border crossing 40 miles southeast of San Diego.

Jangir was wanted for the murders of Randal and Annette Grimes, of Douglas, Nebraska , who were found deceased in their home after the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunshots there.

Jangir also has a warrant from Lancaster County for a stolen firearm, which was used to commit the murders.

He is in custody in the San Diego County Jail.

Nebraska State Patrol investigators are traveling to California to continue their investigation.