IOWA UTILITIES BOARD EXTENDS LIHEAP MORATORIUM UNTIL MAY

The Iowa Utilities Board has extended the annual winter ban on shutting off utilities for those customers enrolled in the energy assistance program from Monday to May 13th due to the flooding in some counties.

I-U-B spokesperson, Don Tormey, says the Low Income Home Energy Assistance, or LIHEAP program gives some help in dealing with the bigger bills during the cold winter months.

He says those enrolled should be paying what they can on their bill.

Tormey says the utility companies are willing to work with you and won’t automatically cut off your service when the moratorium ends, but you have to reach out to them.

Tormey says they utilities can begin disconnecting service when the moratorium ends if the customer has not made arrangements to pay outstanding balances on their utility bill.