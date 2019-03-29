TRAFFIC ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF SIOUX CENTER MAN

A Sioux Center man has died in a traffic accident early Friday morning.

The Sioux County Sheriff says 60-year-old Jeffrey Meyer died from injuries he sustained in an accident on Garfield Avenue, three and one half miles southeast of Rock Valley.

The sheriff says Meyer was driving north in a pickup truck that crossed the southbound lane, entered the west ditch, vaulted a field driveway and rolled.

The vehicle came to rest in a group of round hay bales on farm property.

Meyer was transported to Hegg Memorial Hospital in Rock Valley where he was pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.