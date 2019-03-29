STORM LAKE TO HOST DEMOCRATIC FARM FORUMS SATURDAY

Several Democratic presidential candidates will be in Storm Lake on Saturday attending a forum expected to be centered around agricultural issues.

Aaron Lehman is president of the Iowa Farmers Union, one of the sponsors of the “Heartland Forum” Saturday afternoon at Buena Vista University.

Two U.S. senators who’re running for president, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren are participating.

Warren, who is also appearing on the IPTV “Iowa Press” program Friday, said on that program that she would use anti-trust laws to break up what she calls the giants in the agricultural sector:

Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro and former Maryland Congressman John Delaney will be there and Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, who is considering a run for the White House will also attend the forum.

J.D. Scholten of Sioux City, the Democrat who challenged Congressman Steve King in last fall’s election, will be a featured speaker in an earlier Farmers Bill of Rights event at 10:30am in the Storm Lake High School gym:

Scholten’s offered to give farmers a ride to the event, if they need one, in his Sioux City Sue R-V.

The presidential candidates event begins at 1pm in the Schaller Memorial Chapel at Buena Vista University.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story