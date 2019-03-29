SMITH SURVEYING WESTERN IOWA FLOOD DAMAGE

Iowa Senator Jackie Smith of Sioux City will join other elected officials in Hornick on Saturday to survey damaged homes and attend a pancake breakfast fundraiser.

Smith will be joined by U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Marty Pottebaum of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

They will be at the Hornick Fire Station to attend the Firefighters Pancake Breakfast event at 8am.

Smith and fellow State Senator Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids toured flood damage in Hamburg, Glenwood and Malvern in southwest Iowa on Friday.