SCHUMACHER NOMINATED FOR IOWA COURT OF APPEALS POST

A northwest Iowa judge is among six finalists for one of two seats open on the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Third District Judge Julie Schumacher of Schleswig was chosen as a finalist from a field of 30 applicants who applied for the posts.

Chief Judge David Danilson retired on January 4th and Judge Christopher McDonald filled a state Supreme Court vacancy on March 7th.

Three other judges and two attorneys make up the rest of the nominees.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has thirty days in which to make the appointments to the court from the group of nominees.