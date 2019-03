BEGINNING MONDAY, THE SOUTHBOUND LANE OF PEARL STREET WILL BE CLOSED FROM 3RD STREET TO TRI-VIEW AVENUE FOR ABOUT A MONTH.

THAT CLOSURE WILL ALLOW W.A. KLINGER TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION WORK RELATED TO THE HARD ROCK CASINO AND THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER PARKING GARAGE PROJECT.

A DETOUR WILL BE SET UP USING 3RD STREET, PIERCE AND GORDON DRIVE.

THE LANE CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO LAST FROM APRIL 1ST THROUGH MAY 3RD.