LE MARS BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH AMONG STATE’S BEST

A Le Mars barbecue restaurant has been honored by being named as having one of Iowa’s best pulled pork sandwiches.

The Iowa Barbeque Company of Le Mars finished in second place among 80 restaurants statewide that were nominated in the contest sponsored by the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

The top sandwich award went to the Warehouse Barbecue Company of Ottumwa.

Iowa Pork Producers Association Consumer Outreach Director, Kelsey Byrnes selected the top two vote-getters in each of Iowa Pork Producers Association’s eight districts to fill out the “Sweet 16” bracket that got the head-to-head contests underway.