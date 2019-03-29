BPI ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP & NAME CHANGES

A well known Siouxland business has announced a change in leadership and a new name for their company.

Eldon and Regina Roth, the founders of BPI, have completed the transition of executive management for the BPI family of companies to the next generation of family leadership.

Those companies will now be known as “empirical foods, empirical technology, and empirical innovations.”

The new executive leadership team has already assumed managerial responsibility and includes their son, Nick Roth, who will serve as President of empirical innovations, inc. and empirical technology, inc.

Son-in-law, Craig Letch has become President of empirical foods, inc.

Their daughter, Jennifer Letch, will serve as an executive officer in each of the newly named empirical companies.

The Roth family declined to do interviews about the change but released a joint statement expressing their appreciation to those who helped them create and grow their successful businesses.