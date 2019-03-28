LOCAL HEAD START PROGRAM TO EXPAND

Sioux City’s Head Start program to provide early learning for low-income infants and toddlers and their families is getting a major boost.

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland has been awarded a $1.65 million dollar grant to create 56 new slots for infants and toddlers up to 36 months old.

Agency Director Jean Logan says that will allow the local program to expand and serve working parents in need of child care:

They are one of just three regional agencies across Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri to be awarded funding for Early Head Start expansion.

Tito Parker is board chairman of the Action Agency and has personal experience with the program:

Logan says the Head Start expansion is also creating several new job opportunities in the program:

Partnerships with Western Iowa Tech Community College, Jackson Recovery, and CrossPointe Church will offer locations for 5 of the classrooms with the remaining two at the agency owned Isabelle Sloan Preschool in Morningside.

The seven classrooms are expected to open late summer 2019.