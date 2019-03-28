FACES OF SIOUXLAND MULTI-CULTURAL FAIR TAKES PLACE SUNDAY

This Sunday the Sioux City Human Rights Commission will host the 28th annual “Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair”.

Spokesperson Karen Mackey says it takes place at the Sioux City Convention Center from noon until four pm:

There will be a wide variety of nearly 80 organizations with informational booths and great ethnic foods and baked goods plus arts and crafts for sale.

Mackey says there will be lots of great entertainment:

Free parking is available near the Convention Center and in the Discovery Parking Ramp across the street.