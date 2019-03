CITIZENS COMMITTEE TO STUDY NEW WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL PROPOSAL

THE COMMITTEE STUDYING EXPANDING WOODBURY COUNTY’S LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AND JAIL PLANS TO FORM A CITIZEN’S ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO HELP STUDY THE ISSUE.

COUNTY BUILDING SERVICES DIRECTOR KENNY SCHMITZ SAYS A BROAD BASED GROUP OF PEOPLE WILL BE SELECTED TO HELP STUDY THE JAIL PROJECT:

SCHMITZ SAYS THE CURRENT BUILDING HAS BEEN DETERIORATING FOR SEVERAL YEARS, AND THE TIME IS DRAWING NEARER WHEN THE FACILITY MAY BECOME UNABLE TO HOUSE INMATES:

SCHMITZ SAYS THE JAIL FACILITY WILL LIKELY BE MOVED FROM DOUGLAS STREET DOWNTOWN TO A NEW LOCATION.

ONE PROPOSAL IS THE OLD PRAIRIE HILLS SITE ON THE OUTSKIRTS OF TOWN, BUT PROVIDING UTILITIES THERE WOULD BE EXPENSIVE.

THERE’S OTHER SITES BEING CONSIDERED:

THE JAIL COMMITTEE STUDY GROUP WILL NEXT MEET AT NOON ON APRIL 26TH.