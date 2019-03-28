ASSESSMENT OF IOWA ROAD DAMAGE FROM FLOODS CONTINUES

The assessment of the flood damage to Iowa roadways is continuing.

Iowa Department of Transportation director Mark Lowe recently touring flooded areas on the western side of the state and says some of the damage is not major.

OC………testing done” :15

There are areas where a lot of work will be needed.

OC……..of the roads” :28

He says they are in the process of completing the testing to determine exactly what needs to be done to each segment of roadway.

OC……..the border” :16

Lowe says the spring repair job that was going to be a bit more than normal after a brutal winter has turned into a big project.

The DOT has issued another reminder that if you see a barricade, don’t drive around it.

While some structural damage to the road surface is very visible, damage to the ground underneath the road may be more difficult to see.

Driving over the pavement may cause it to buckle or fail.