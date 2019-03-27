MOLLY TIBBETTS MURDER CASE MOVED TO SIOUX CITY

The trial of the suspect charged in the murder of former University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts is being moved to Sioux City.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts death.

He’s accused of killing Tibbetts last summer, her weeks-long disappearance sparked a nationwide search.

A hearing for a change of venue in the case was cancelled Wednesday because both sides agreed the trial should be moved.

Woodbury County was contacted by Poweshiek County authorities about moving the trial here.

The order to move the trial to Sioux City was filed Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors have already said they agree a fair and impartial jury could not be chosen in Poweshiek County.

Rivera’s trial is tentatively set for September 3rd.

He remains in jail on $5 million bail.