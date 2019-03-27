KIDS DAY GAME ADDED TO 2019 SCHEDULE

SIOUX CITY, IA – The Sioux City Explorers announced today that they will once again be hosting a Kids Day Game. The game will be Wednesday, May 29th at 11:05 AM with the opponent being the Texas Airhogs in game two of a three game series.

In an effort to continue to be a good community partner the Explorers invite all teachers from any elementary school in the Siouxland area to bring their classrooms out for a day at the ballpark. We are offering free tickets to any elementary school aged student and their chaperones.

This season’s game however will come with a new twist, as students are encouraged to wear their favorite super hero attire. Schools will be asked to RSVP for the game to ensure that their tickets will all be seated together. Schools can do this by calling the box office’s direct phone number at (712) 277-9467, or reaching out to the X’s Director of Ticketing, Connor Ryan, at ryan@xsbaseball.com.

The Explorers 2019 home opener will be Thursday, May 16th versus the Lincoln Saltdogs in a 7:12pm contest. Get in the game with the Sioux City Explorers by reserving your 2019 season ticket packages, flex ticket packages, or company group outing now by calling 712-277-WINS (9467).