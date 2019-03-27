HELP FOR HORNICK EVENT SATURDAY NIGHT IN ANTHEM

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Mr. Tune’s Mobile Music and Powell Broadcasting are teaming up for a country music themed dance party this Saturday night to help the people of Hornick, Iowa.

For a free will offering, you can dance the night away enjoying your favorite country tunes while you help the citizens and businesses of Hornick recover from their devastating flood damage.

Hornick resident Dani Davidson says some residents are just now getting back into their damaged homes:

Nick Gengler of Powell Broadcasting says there will also be some great live entertainment provided to help the people of Hornick:

All of the money donated will go to the Westwood Community Emergency Fund set up at the Sloan State Bank.

That fund is a 501 3C account to benefit the people and businesses of Hornick.

The party starts at 7pm this Saturday night, March 30th and lasts until midnight.

Come down to Anthem for a fun night and help the people of Hornick.