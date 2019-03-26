PROHM AGREES TO THREE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University announced Tuesday that Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm has agreed to a contract extension with the University through June 30, 2025.

“It was important to (Iowa State President) Dr. Wendy Wintersteen, Coach (Steve) Prohm and me that we sent a message to our student-athletes, future recruits and fans that there is a strong mutual desire for Steve to be our men’s basketball coach,” said Jamie Pollard, Director of Athletics. “He is a terrific coach for Iowa State because he is successful, fits our department culture and exhibits great integrity, kindness and humility.”

Prohm’s Cyclone teams have an 83-53 (.610) overall record and three NCAA Tournament appearances. His 2018-19 team finished 23-12 overall. The Cyclones won this year’s Big 12 Conference Tournament in Kansas City, the second such title for Prohm. Iowa State led the Big 12 in scoring offense this season and its offensive and defensive efficiency ratings were among the nation’s best much of this season.

“I couldn’t be more grateful and appreciative for the chance to be the head men’s basketball coach at Iowa State,” Prohm said. “The support of the school administration has been great and what more can be said about the fan base. Whether we’re playing in Hilton Coliseum, Maui, Kansas City or Tulsa, you can count on amazing support. I have one of the elite college jobs in the nation. My family has really settled in Ames, and we want to be here a long time.”

Prohm has won more than 20 games in seven of eight seasons as a college head coach. His career winning percentage (.695), including four seasons at Murray State, is in the Top 30 nationally for coaches with at least five years of experience.

Iowa State in enjoying one of its best-ever seasons competitively and contract extensions agreed to this year by Prohm and football coach Matt Campbell are foundational to continued success. Additionally, Kevin Dresser was just named the national wrestling coach of the year and women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly won his 500th game at Iowa State this year.

In addition, the Cyclones…

· are currently second in the Big 12 all-sports standings;

· are 36th nationally in the Learfield Director’s Cup after the fall season;

· won Big 12 championships in men’s and women’s cross country and the National Invitation Volleyball Championship last fall;

· were one of 13 schools nationally to play in a bowl game and the NCAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournaments this year;

“I simply could not be more excited about the individuals leading our athletics programs right now,” Pollard said. “We have created a culture of excellence, led by coaches who understand what it takes to be successful at Iowa State.”

Details of Prohm’s contract extension will be available once finalized.