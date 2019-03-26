MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE TO HOST STATE LEGISLATIVE FORUM

Iowa legislators will discuss the state of politics in Iowa and the progress made in the state Legislature this session during a forum from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday at Morningside College.

The forum will be held in the Levitt Art Gallery in Eppley Auditorium.

Among the lawmakers scheduled to participate are Representatives Jacob Bossman and Chris Hall and Senator Jim Carlin.

They will respond to questions from a panel of Morningside students.

Morningside’s Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement and the Morningside Civic Union are sponsoring the forum.