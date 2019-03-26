IOWA SENATE VOTES TO BAN TRAFFIC CAMERAS

The Iowa Senate has approved a bill requiring the removal of all automated traffic cameras, sending the measure to the House even as that chamber considers another proposal dealing with the devices.

The Senate bill passed Tuesday by a vote of 30 to 19.

Republican Sen. Jack Chapman pushed for the ban, saying cities primarily installed the systems to raise money even while violating citizens’ constitutional rights:

OC………..scamming people. :07

At least eight Iowa cities, including Sioux City operate more than 70 cameras.

Democratic Sen. Claire Celsi, who says she received an automated speeding ticket Monday in Des Moines, opposed the bill, saying cameras change driver behavior, improve safety and free up officers:

OC………slow down. ;12

Republican Zach Whiting of Spirit Lake says he voted for the bill to advance the conversation:

OC…………public safety. :19

Similar legislative efforts to ban the cameras have been tried for nearly a decade but have failed.

The House measure would divert an estimated $6.5 million a year from cities to the state Department of Public Safety.