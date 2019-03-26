GAS PRICES RISING ACROSS IOWA

As temperatures gradually rise in Iowa during in springtime, so do gasoline prices.
Rose White, spokeswoman for Triple-A-Iowa, says motorists across the state are shelling out more to fill the tank than they did a month ago.
With winter behind us, Iowans are driving more and that's driving up demand -- and prices at the pump.
Sometimes it pays to shop around for gas, as the price varies about 15-cents a gallon from one end of the state to the other.
The statewide average of two-56 a gallon is five cents cheaper than the national average.
Many Sioux City stations were slightly above that Tuesday.
Triple-A says the nation's least expensive markets are Utah and Alabama at $2.34, while the highest state average is in California where motorists are paying $3.43 a gallon.