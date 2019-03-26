GAS PRICES RISING ACROSS IOWA

As temperatures gradually rise in Iowa during in springtime, so do gasoline prices. Rose White, spokeswoman for Triple-A-Iowa, says motorists across the state are shelling out more to fill the tank than they did a month ago.

With winter behind us, Iowans are driving more and that's driving up demand -- and prices at the pump.

Sometimes it pays to shop around for gas, as the price varies about 15-cents a gallon from one end of the state to the other.

