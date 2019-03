BODY RECOVERED FROM FLOYD RIVER IN SHELDON

SIOUX COUNTY AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING THE DEATH OF A PERSON WHOSE BODY WAS DISCOVERED IN THE FLOYD RIVER TUESDAY MORNING.

A SPOKESMAN FOR NORTHWEST IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE IN SHELDON SAYS THE BODY WAS FOUND IN THE RIVER NEAR THE SOUTHEAST EDGE OF THE CAMPUS AROUND 10:30AM.

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING THE DEATH AND SAYS THE BODY WAS THAT OF A MAN BELIEVED TO BE 30 TO 40 YEARS OLD.

THE UNIDENTIFIED BODY IS BEING SENT TO THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER IN ANKENY FOR AN AUTOPSY.

THE SHERIFF SAYS THERE IS NO IMMEDIATE DANGER TO AREA RESIDENTS AT THIS TIME.

Photo from Sioux County Sheriff