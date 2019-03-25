IT’S SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK IN IOWA

With more than half the state under a disaster declaration due to flooding, many Iowans don’t need a reminder about how wicked Mother Nature can be.

Still, residents who could use a refresher course on the dangers of springtime in Iowa should take note this is Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff, at the National Weather Service, says a different topic is covered daily.

Last year, 69 tornadoes touched down in Iowa, with one day standing apart.

As part of this week’s educational events, Hagenhoff says a statewide tornado drill is set for Wednesday morning.

Because of the recovery efforts going on with the recent flooding, Woodbury County will not sound the outdoor warning sirens during Wednesday’s tornado drill.