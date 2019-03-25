FORMER SIOUX CITY MAN SOUGHT IN SHOOTING DEATHS OF NEBRASKA COUPLE

Authorities are seeking a man with Sioux City ties suspected of shooting to death two people at their home in southeast Nebraska.

Otoe County Court records say 36-year-old Brindar Jangir is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

An affidavit in support of an arrest warrant says Jangir used a stolen shotgun to kill Randal and Annette Grimes on Saturday morning in the village of Douglas.

Their bodies were discovered by a sheriff’s deputy who was checking on an aborted call to 911.

The affidavit says Randal and Annette Grimes were the parents of a woman Jangir was living with in Sioux City, until she moved out March 12th.

The affidavit says she told officers Jangir threatened to kill her and her parents if she ever left him.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or activities of Jangir is urged to call the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-479-4921.

If you see him, call 911 immediately. Jangir is extremely dangerous and may be armed.