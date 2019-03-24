TRUMP GRANTS IOWA FLOOD DISASTER STATUS FOR FEDERAL AID

President Donald Trump has granted Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ request for an expedited disaster declaration for 56 counties with damage from recent flooding along the Missouri River and other parts of the state.

The declaration makes assistance available to homeowners, renters, businesses, public entities and some nonprofit organizations.

Reynolds said in a statement Saturday that the federal help with be instrumental in the state’s recovery.

She says “the road to recovery will be long, but it’s clear that Iowans will have the resources we need to rebuild.”

She has estimated damage from flooding that began March 13 at $1.6 billion to homes, businesses, agriculture and levees.

The presidential declaration makes available individual and public assistance program funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and money for hazard mitigation.