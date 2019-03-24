IOWA RALLIES FROM 25 DOWN, LOSES IN O.T. TO VOLS

Tennessee avoided one of the biggest meltdowns in NCAA Tournament history Sunday, letting a 25-point lead slip away before two-time SEC player of the year Grant Williams scored 6 points in overtime for an 83-77 victory over Iowa.

The Volunteers (31-5) made it back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016, though there were tense moments after they ran off to a 44-19 lead in the opening half.

Tenth-seeded Iowa (23-12) nearly pulled off another one, sending it overtime tied at 71 – the first overtime game in this year’s tournament.

Williams had a pair of free throws, two jumpers, and a strip in overtime that helped the Vols pull it out and match their school record for wins in a season.

He finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Admiral Schofield scored 17 of his 19 in the Vols’ blistering first half.

Jordan Bohannon scored 18 for Iowa, which never led but managed to tie it twice after falling so far behind.

The Hawkeyes wrapped up a turnaround season, improving their win total by nine games and were second in the Big Ten in scoring in coach Fran McCaffrey’s ninth season.

Tennessee heads to Louisville to play third-seeded Purdue on Thursday.

The Boilermakers beat defending champion Villanova 87-61 on Saturday behind Carsen Edwards’ career-high 42 points.