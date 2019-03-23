SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED AFTER ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION IN MORNINGSIDE

A Sioux City man is in custody facing charges after police say he allegedly attempted to abduct a 14-year-old girl in Morningside Friday night.

22-year-old Michael Marshall-Limoges is charges with 3rd Degree Kidnapping and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Sioux City Police were called to the 3300 block of Garretson Avenue just after 8pm Friday to investigate a report of an attempted kidnapping.

Police say Marshall-Limoges allegedly was driving in his vehicle following two juveniles who were walking home.

They say Marshall-Limoges exited his vehicle and grabbed the 14 year old female and put her into his car.

The girl physically resisted and was able to escape.

The suspect then hastily fled the area in the vehicle.

A witness provided a partial license plate number and description of the vehicle which led police to determine the identity of the suspect.

Marshall-Limoges was arrested early Saturday at a Morningside residence and taken in for questioning.

He is also facing possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges.