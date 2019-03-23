COLORADO MAN ARRESTED AFTER THROWING WATER ON CONGRESSMAN KING

A Colorado man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly threw water on Iowa 4th District Congressman Steve King Friday afternoon in Fort dodge.

Fort Dodge Police say King was eating lunch with a group of people at a restaurant when he was approached by the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Blake Gibbins of Lafayette, Colorado.

Police say Gibbins asked King who he was and when King replied, Gibbins threw a glass of water on him.

Gibbins is charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.