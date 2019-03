THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR FLOOD DISASTER FUNDS FROM AFFECTED WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS.

EACH QUALIFYING HOUSEHOLD MAY RECEIVE UP TO $5000.

GRANTS ARE AVAILABLE TO FLOOD STRICKEN FAMILIES WHOSE HOUSEHOLD ANNUAL INCOME IS 200% OR LESS OF THE FEDERAL POVERTY LEVEL.

THE APPLICATION DEADLINE IS APRIL 29TH.

YOU MAY CONTACT THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY AT 274-1610.

The grant application may be downloaded at

https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs.