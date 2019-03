SmithCo, the Le Mars side dump trailer manufacturing company, has been purchased by a Minnesota Pork Production Company.

Christensen Farms of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota purchased the company.

Scott Lovell, the SmithCo plant manager and new C-E-O, says the company has been seeking a buyer for the past couple of years:

OC…………Christensen Farms. ;18

Greg Smith, a native of Lawton, founded SmithCo in 1994.

All current SmithCo management staff will remain in their current roles.

Lovell says he doesn’t see any changes to plant’s mission:

OC………that’s our focus. :25

Lovell says the local trailer manufacturing company will retain the name of SmithCo.

There was no mention as to the sale amount involving the financial transaction.

SmithCo employs nearly 100 people, and Lovell says the company

is committed to staying at Le Mars.