Sioux City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a tricycle that was stolen from a disabled child’s home between March 16th-18th.

Police say the tricycle was taken from the area of 2100 Villa Avenue.

The trike was made by the Shriner’s for a disabled child who has Cerebral Palsy and is worth about $3000.

If you see this tricycle, pictured on our website at KSCJ.com, or know it’s whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS.

A cash reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest.