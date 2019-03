Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting him to grant an expedited major disaster declaration for 57 counties that have been severely impacted by the recent flooding along the Missouri River and other parts of the state.

Reynolds also indicated the State of Iowa will need federal recovery assistance in addition to that for agriculture, businesses, homes, and levees.

The projected impact to the State of Iowa in these areas is $1.6 billion.

The governor requested funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program for Woodbury, Plymouth, Crawford, Ida, Monona and several other western counties.

Initial estimates gathered by local officials indicated 23,540 structures were affected or received minor damage, and 1,201 received major damage or were destroyed.