POLICE SEARCH FOR MAN WHO TRIED TO ROB WALGREENS

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A MAN INVOLVED IN AN ATTEMPTED ROBBERY AT WALGREENS.

AT 10:32 LAST NIGHT, OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO WALGREENS AT 1900 HAMILTON.

AN UNKNOWN MALE WENT TO THE PHARMACY AND DEMANDED PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION, WHILE CLAIMING HE HAD A GUN.

THE SUSPECT FLED ON FOOT PRIOR TO GETTING HIS DEMANDS MET. HE IS DESCRIBED AS A WHITE MALE IN HIS 20’S, 5-FOOT-7 AND 190 POUNDS.

HE WAS WEARING A DARK COLORED HOODIE, BLUE JEANS AND A DARK BASEBALL CAP.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS CRIME, YOU ARE ASKED TO CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.