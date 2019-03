Testimony wrapped up early Friday in the trial of a Sioux City man accused of starting a fatal apartment fire in February of 2018.

52-year-old Robert Mahoney is charged with arson and involuntary manslaughter in the February 4th, 2018 fire at the Central Apartments.

Friday the doctor who performed the autopsy on the victim, 51-year-old Wanda Blake, testified during the jury trial.

Blake died from her injuries on February 27th, five days after she was released from a hospital and placed in a care facility.

The prosecution will continue presenting its case next Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court.