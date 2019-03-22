LOCAL BOOK DRIVE FOR YOUNG READERS TO GET UNDERWAY

The 11th annual Books for Budding Brains book drive is about to get underway in the metro area.

Michelle Lewis of Siouxland District Health says it’s purpose is to collect books for disadvantaged children throughout the local area:

Lewis says beginning April 1st books will be collected for parents to read to their children ages newborn to 5 years old:

The goal is to have the parent read to their child for 15 minutes a day.

In its first ten years, over 33,500 books have been collected and distributed at various events and activities throughout the Siouxland area.

You may drop off books for donation at City Hall, the Riverside Fareway, Book People, Siouxland District Health, BPI’s corporate office in Dakota Dunes, the North Sioux City Library, and Balcon Enterprises in Elk Point,